Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg reveals romantic texts from Jenny McCarthy The actor has been married to The Masked Singer's Jenny McCarthy since 2014

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy are officially couple goals! Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Blue Bloods star gave fans a glimpse into their loving relationship, after he shared the most romantic text from his wife of eight years.

Adding a screenshot to his stories, Donnie's super sweet text chain revealed that Jenny had forwarded an article by People about the first dance at their 2014 wedding. She then wrote: "Normally people say their wedding was the best day of their life but you have found a way to make every day the best day of my life. I love you, mister."

Responding to his wife with an equally adorable message, Donnie then replied: "Awwwww! Lady! Same! Same! Same! I love you too!"

One of Hollywood's best-loved couples, the pair started dating back in 2013 before announcing their engagement in 2014 – and they've been inseparable ever since. Later marrying in an intimate ceremony held at Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois, Donnie and Jenny couldn't have looked happier on their big day, with the former New Kids on the Block singer telling US Weekly: "I won the lottery."

The Blue Bloods star posted a screenshot of his romantic texts from his wife, Jenny McCarthy

Donnie has also spoken about his wish to star alongside Jenny on Blue Bloods. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 53-year-old explained: "There is an actress out there who I would love to be my romantic interest on the show and her name is Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg. She has a job though on another hit show [The Masked Singer US] so I don't think that's gonna work out."

Back in August, the couple recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, with Donnie arranging an unexpected vow renewal for his wife. Sharing a video from the surprise moment, he captioned it:

Back in August 2022, Donnie surprised Jenny with a vow renewal for their wedding anniversary

"Some people ask 'why do you renew your vows every year?'. Those tend to be the same people that also ask "how do you keep your marriage so new?". #happyanniversary @jennymccarthy aka Mrs Wahlberg. I'm so blessed to call you my wife, and so honored to be your husband. I thank god every day for you, and I thank you always for 'taking care of my heart' — as promised. I love you. On to forever."

