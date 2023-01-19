Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg brings his 'kids' to set – and it's so adorable The actor stars as Detective Danny Reagan on Blue Bloods

Taking to Instagram, Donnie Wahlberg just shared the cutest behind-the-scenes photo after he revealed that he'd brought his 'kids' to the Blue Bloods set. While the actor is a proud parent to two sons – Xavier and Elijah – from his first marriage, Donnie's post actually referred to his adorable Shih Tzu puppies, Lady and Gucci, whom he shares with his wife, Jenny McCarthy – so cute!

Clearly a doting dog parent, the actor could be seen with his arms wrapped around the two pups, as he took a break from filming the hit CBS show. Captioning the photo, Donnie wrote: "Bring the kids to work day," followed by a love-heart emoji.

It's not the first time that he's posted about the gorgeous pups on social media. Days before, Donnie added a sweet video of Lady and Gucci, hilariously revealing that while he had other ideas for their names, his wife Jenny ultimately got the final say.

Donnie joked that it was 'Bring the kids to work day'

The caption read: "Happy #Sunday! Just going to leave all of this cuteness here for you all to enjoy this morning. Have the most wonderful day - at work or play. Cherish it either way! #puppies #lady & #gucci (she's Emily to me, but Jenny gets the final say when it comes to our little ladies."

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on Donnie and Jenny's latest additions to the family. "Awww did you guys get two new babies? Congratulations!" wrote one. "Omg that is too damn cute!!!" added another. Meanwhile, Donnie's season 13 co-star, Jessica Pimentel, responded with heart-eye emojis.

The actor has been posting videos of his new pups on Instagram

Set to return to our screens on Friday evening, the latest episode of Blue Bloods, titled 'The Lost Ones,' promises plenty of drama.

The official synopsis reads: "Danny and Baez's investigation into the death of a chess hustler is complicated by interference from the victim's son. Also, Erin is offered an endorsement of her run for D.A. by an influential Harlem pastor in exchange for a professional favor; Gormley comes to Frank with a request regarding a disabled officer who has a connection to Danny; and Jamie tries to make amends with a man he regrets putting away as a young officer."

