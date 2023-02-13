Call the Midwife star Laura Main shares update after show's future is confirmed The actress plays Shelagh Turner on the BBC drama

Call the Midwife star Laura Main has shared some exciting plot details following the news that the BBC has confirmed the midwifery drama will return for two more series.

While appearing on Monday's edition of Lorraine, the actress, who is adored for her role as Shelagh Turner, spoke to Christine Lampard about its renewal and what the show might look like in years to come. Watch the video below to see what Laura had to say about the future of Call the Midwife…

WATCH: Laura Main talks future of Call the Midwife and shares plot details

Meanwhile, the actress also shared when the cast and crew found out about the news of the recommission. "When I finish this tour, we go into series 13 and we've known about that for a while and that has been lovely having that knowledge.

"But as we got closer we thought 'Oh gosh, what's going to happen?' And we've just found out we're getting series 14 [and] series 15 which means it's going to be on TV until 2026."

Shelagh Turner is played by Laura Main

Call the Midwife's creator, Heidi Thomas, said in a statement: "Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it's our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most.

"We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I'm thrilled that we're all heading into the 1970's together."

Call the Midwife is returning for two more series

Fans will no doubt be thrilled that the drama, which doesn't shy away from covering difficult topics, will be on our screens for more years to come – but it's bittersweet for some after the drama announced that this week's series 12 finale has been delayed.

The eighth and final episode, which was scheduled to air on Sunday 19th February, will instead air on the 26th to make way for the BAFTA Film Awards taking place live on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall.

