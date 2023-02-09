Call the Midwife fans react to new cast member in series 12 Viewers praised the adorable new addition

Call the Midwife fans have praised a special new cast member who made their debut in Sunday night's episode.

Judy Parfitt, who plays Sister Monica Joan, was joined by a four-legged addition to the cast named Paddy, who appeared as 'Nothing' the dog.

WATCH: Call the Midwife fans in tears over new addition to the cast

Loading the player...

In the latest episode, Sister Monica was feeling a little lonely and found herself sitting by herself in the gardens when the little dog came running up to her. Later on, she found the same dog waiting outside Nonnatus House. "Dogs are not sanctioned within," she said to Nothing. "I am not the legislator."

When the dog refused to leave, she added: "You were sent at a time of loneliness, and we must accept what we are sent."

Fans praised new cast member Paddy, who plays Nothing the dog

She then decided to name the dog 'Nothing' to avoid having to lie to her fellow midwives and nuns, so when they asked about the noises coming from her room, she would say: "There is Nothing here".

MORE: 9 stars who left Call the Midwife and why

POPULAR: Call the Midwife star Helen George's bold home to raise children Wren and Lark

Later on in the episode, Sister Monica admitted that Nothing had been "such a comfort" to her, prompting Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) to respond: "I must ensure that you are not so alone in the future," she said.

At the end of the episode, Nothing was reunited with his real family, who had been frantically searching for him while he was gone.

Judy Parfitt plays Sister Monica Joan

Taking to Twitter, fans of the show praised the special addition to the show and the heartwarming friendship between Nothing and Sister Monica.

One person wrote: "#CallTheMidwife is so consistently good, then this week the dog took it to another level," while another added: "#CallTheMidwife tonight with the dog and Sister Monica Joan had me sobbing."

A third fan tweeted: "The wee dog is just adorable," while another viewer wrote: "Sister Monica Joan and Nothing the dog have made my Sunday."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.