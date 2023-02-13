Call the Midwife fans left angered after finale is delayed by BBC Series 12 of the midwifery drama is almost at its end

Call the Midwife has announced the final episode of series 12 will not air next Sunday evening as expected. The BBC midwifery drama took to Twitter to confirm the news and explain the reason behind the shift in schedule.

The tweet read: "NEWS!! Our #CalltheMidwife Series 12 finale has been delayed due to the live BAFTA Film Ceremony next Sunday!

WATCH: Fans were left in tears after meeting new addition to the cast

Loading the player...

"The final episode of Series 12 will now air in TWO weeks time – Sunday 26 February at 8pm. So put the champagne on ice – we promise you an unforgettable event…"

The tweet also featured a photo featuring Nurse Shelagh Turner, played by Laura Main, with the caption: "Ladies and gentlemen, the bride will be delayed."

MORE: Call the Midwife fans make same plea about Sister Monica's future

MORE: Helen George's future on Call the Midwife beyond the next series is not known

Nurse Trixie's wedding preparations are well underway

Fans had a strong reaction to the schedule change and replied underneath. One person wrote: "I don't think any of us are happy about this." As a second agreed: "Unacceptable. BAFTAS could easily go to BBC2. Shame on you, BBC!"

A third was equally upset by having to wait another week to find out what happens: "1) How is it the series finale already?? 2) Why can't it be shown on iPlayer and 3) Is Sister Monica Joan going to be ok? I don't think I can wait that long to find out! Absolutely sobbing at the mere thought of losing her?"

The final episode will air in two weeks time

A fourth tweeted in despair: "Nooo! Nothing is more important than Call the Midwife! But on the plus side, one less week until the Xmas special!"

Meanwhile, the penultimate episode of series 12 aired on BBC One on Sunday evening and saw wedding preparations well underway for Nurse Trixie and Matthew. Elsewhere in the episode, Dr. Patrick Turner and his team jumped into action after noticing a worrying rise of hepatitis cases throughout the district, and Cyril returned home from Jamaica.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.