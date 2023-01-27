Christine Lampard reacts to husband Frank's emotional goodbye to Everton after being fired Frank Lampard became Everton's manager last January

Frank Lampard has released an emotional statement to fans after he was fired from his role as manager at Everton Football Club earlier this week after a year on the job.

On Thursday evening, the former footballer took to Instagram to post an emotional goodbye alongside a photo of him celebrating a past match result with Everton supporters.

He wrote: "Coming into Everton last year I knew we were in a tough moment and I will always be proud of the incredible work and support from everyone involved to keep the team in the Premier League last season.

"Thanks to everybody that played their part as the whole club came together. I will never forget the incredible night against Palace that we shared."

Frank shared an emotional post with his fans

He continued: "I want to thank all Evertonians for the welcome that you gave to myself, my staff, and my family. It truly is a special club with a huge heart, and an incredible history. I'm disappointed that we couldn't achieve more together and wish all the players and everyone at Everton FC the very best for the future."

Frank's wife, Christine Lampard was quick to "like" the post, sharing her support for him. Other friends, such as Didier Drogba shared supporting words: "Class is permanent @franklampard you will bounce back my man," he wrote.

Frank and Christine have two children together, Patricia and Freddie

"Frank, We will genuinely miss you and didn't want you gone! Have a nice rest in the sun! Catch you and C for a bevvy soon UTFT x," said a former colleague of Frank, whilst Philip Neville simply shared several blue hearts.

Following Frank's news, it is thought he and his family will now move back to London.

The former footballer landed the job in January 2022, and wasted no time in searching for a permanent base closer to the Liverpool-based football club, with Christine confirming they had found a second family home in April.

The couple never shared any photos from inside their Liverpool residence on social media, but Christine shared how it offered a "lovely change of scenery" from their home in West London, which is worth an estimated £10million.

