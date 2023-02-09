Helen George's marriage, divorce and finding love with Jack Ashton The Call the Midwife star has two children…

Helen George is beloved by audiences for her role as, Trixie, on Call the Midwife - who has a colourful series of relationships on the show - but is the star married?

The King and I lead, 38, is currently loved up with her doting boyfriend and fellow Call the Midwife star, Jack Ashton. The duo met in 2016 on the show Helen made the relationship public in 2018.

WATCH: Helen George shares heartfelt clip of daughter Wren

Loading the player...

She told Stella magazine: "All of us on the show are mates. We all hang out together and Jack always really makes me laugh. He's so unbelievably kind and down to earth, and he's such a great dad."

Helen and Jack started dating in 2018

The happy could share two beautiful daughters, Wren Ivy, five, and Lark, one, who celebrated her first birthday in November.

Prior to meeting her beau, Helen was married to actor, Oliver Boot, for three years and split ahead of her appearance on BBC one's Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.

The pair share two children

The former couple met whilst filming BBC drama Hotel Babylon, and married in December 2012.

Opening up about her divorce and going on the show, she said: "Going through a divorce is awful. I'd been asked to do Strictly and, strange as it sounds, I thought it would be like a sort of therapy after my divorce. I'd spoken to quite a few people who said how it really helped them through difficult times.

Helen and Oliver were married for three years

"You are focused on this one thing, it's an emotional journey. I was so naïve that I thought no one would be interested in me, so that was a shock. I soon realised I didn’t want all that celebrity stuff."

Helen, who is currently on tour with the UK production of the King and I used to be a backing singer for Elton John.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.