7 new and returning ITV dramas to get excited about Favourites like Unforgotten are back and there's new titles to add to your list…

Looking for some great TV shows to watch? ITV has plenty on offer for audiences to get excited about. Whether its the old favourites returning like Unforgotten and Grantchester that you can't wait for, or you're on the hunt for a new series you're keen to get stuck into, there are a number of shows due for release over the coming weeks that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Speaking of Unforgotten, viewers will no doubt be sad that Nicola Walker will not be returning as DCI Cassie Stuart, but there is a new cast member to look forward to meeting. Watch the video below to remind yourself of what went down in series four.

WATCH: Unforgotten series four was an emotional one

The Twelve

The Twelve is landing on ITVX this week so there's not long to wait! The series already premiered overseas but UK viewers will get a chance to see it for the first thanks to their new streaming service. The ten-episode courtroom drama tells the story of 12 ordinary Australians who are selected to take part in jury duty in a murder trial. Although anonymous, the jurors bring their own histories that are just as complex as the trial itself. It stars Marta Dusseldorp and Jurassic Park legend Sam Neill.

Sam Neill stars in The Twelve

The Dry

The Dry focuses on Shiv Sheridan (played by Roisin Gallagher) who, after returning to Dublin from London, is sober and full of good intentions. But being back with her family proves more difficult than she expected. The series also stars Ciarán Hinds, Pom Boyd and Siobhán Cullen. The show originally landed on Brit Box last year, but is due to get its ITVX debut in March 2023.

The Dry is out on ITVX soon

You & Me

Not much is known about this new drama out very soon, but it sounds great from what we've read so far! Harry Lawtey, Jessica Barden and Sophia Brown all star in You & Me as Ben, Emma and Jess respectively who all experience tragedy in some form. But can they find hope and love again in the future and move on for good?

You & Me is a new drama

Six Four

The TV adaptation of Six Four is based on the best-selling novel by Hideo Yokoyama. It is described as a "dark and compelling story of kidnap, corruption, betrayal and an uncompromising search for the truth." It stars Kevin McKidd as police detective Chris, whose life is turned upside down when his teenage daughter goes missing in addition to an old, unresolved case coming back to haunt him.

Bali 2002

This new to ITVX series is a four-part drama that explores how everyday heroes from Bali, Australia and beyond brought order amongst chaos during the 2002 Bali bombings. The real-life tragedy saw the island shattered by a terrorist attack on two of Kuta Beach's busiest nightclubs and has not been depicted on screen before. The cast includes Rachel Griffiths, Richard Roxburgh and Bridgerton actress Claudia Jessie.

Nicola Walker won't be back for Unforgotten series five

Unforgotten series 5

Nicola Walker might not be returning, but fans can look forward to reuniting with DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and getting acquainted with the new detective DCI Jess James, played by Sinead Keenan when the new series lands in February. The synopsis explains: "The clock [is] ticking down to DCI James's first day in her new job with an unforeseen and devastating introduction to her family life. Determined to make a good first impression with her new colleagues, will Jess be in the right frame of mind to deliver and inspire the team?"

Are you looking forward to Grantchester coming back?

Grantchester series 8

Tom Brittany and Robson Green are back as Will and Geordie in a brand new series of Grantchester. Things are looking good for Geordie now he's found love with Cathy, but shocking announcements at work put their happiness in jeopardy.

Not only that, Will also faces trouble when he's rocked by a "terrible accident." It's due for release at some point in March - bring it on!

