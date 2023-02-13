Death in Paradise star Ginny Holder shares episode 7 details after cliffhanger - EXCLUSIVE

Death in Paradise fans were left in shock on Friday night after episode six concluded with the team’s main murder suspect David Cartwright dead and our poor DI Neville Parker being arrested for his murder!

The detective, played by Ralf Little, was supposedly the last one to see Cartwright alive after confronting him - so what can we expect from episode seven? Ginny Holder, who plays Darlene on the hit show, sat down with us to chat all about it!

Speaking to HELLO!, Ginny explained: "I saw episode seven… and I was on the edge of my seat, it is brilliant! That’s when everything comes together, and unravels, the excitement of it all!

"I’ve read the script, I know, we’ve shot it, but I was on the edge of my seat! DiP has never done what’s it doing at the moment. It’s off the hook, it really is. You’re asking for crumbs but you need to sit and watch, honestly! Just wait and see, I can’t give you anything of that story, I don’t want to ruin it for you because when I saw it… we had a screening and they took us straight to episode seven and it’s powerful!"

Do you think Neville killed Cartwright?

In episode seven, it looks like the team will have to rally to prove Neville’s innocence - that is if he is innocent! Taking to Twitter to discuss the episode, one person wrote: "I think that’s the best episode of death in paradise ever #deathinparadise," while another added: "That was a great cliffhanger @deathinparadise. It’s going to be a long week to find out what happens next.

"Congrats to the cast and crew for another great episode with the creepiest killer ever on the show." A third person joked: "Obsessed with how after THAT plot twist they play the absolute banger theme tune."

