Jennifer Ashton pays emotional tribute to colleague 'gone way too soon' The TV doctor shared her sadness over the loss

GMA star Jennifer Ashton has paid an emotional tribute to her friend and colleague who sadly passed away.

The TV doctor took to Instagram to share her sadness over the death of Howard Bragman, 66, who she said "made the world a better place" and was "gone way too soon".

WATCH: GMA's Dr Jennifer Ashton explains a suicidal mind

Sharing a picture of Howard smiling alongside another snap of the pair of them, she penned in the caption: "My sweet Howard. A giant giving and loving teddy bear, right to your final moments. I had never seen you happier.

"You are gone way too soon; there must be a very important client in heaven who requested the BEST, and so, you went. You made the world a better place and touched countless hearts."

She continued: "Your presence at my wedding moments before I walked down the aisle is a gift I will carry with me forever. Send me butterflies my friend; I will be looking for you always."

Jennifer paid tribute to Howard on Instagram

The 53-year-old, who recently opened up about her wish for GMA's future, was inundated with messages in the comments section, including from her co-stars.

Lara Spencer wrote: "Oh nooooooo. I am so sorry to hear this," while Deborah Roberts added: "So sad to hear. He was quite a force."

GMA also paid tribute to Howard, as well as producer Barry Sack, who also passed away over the weekend. The show's official Twitter account wrote: "This morning, we're remembering two friends of @GMA who we lost over the weekend — legendary publicist and gay rights activist Howard Bragman and longtime @espn producer Barry Sack. They will be missed."

Howard Bragman passed away at the age of 66

Howard worked with a range of major clients over the years, including Cameron Diaz, Paula Abdul, Stevie Wonder, Sharon Osbourne and Monica Lewinsky.

He appeared as an expert for several programs including GMA and Today.

His partner Mike Maimone announced his death in a statement that read: "The enormity of our shared loss can’t be overstated — Howard was a constant in so many of our lives and the brightest star in his wide constellation of friends and family."

