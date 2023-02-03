GMA3 welcomes a famous face to show following T.J Holmes and Amy Robach's departure Amy and T.J. were let go from GMA3 after their relationship was revealed

The show must go on. One week after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were officially let go from GMA3, the ABC show welcomed an unexpected addition to the team.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has been hosting alongside Rhiannon Ally and DeMarco Morgan since Amy and T.J. were taken off the air in November.

But on Thursday, Ali Wentworth joined the trio for some on-air fun which resulted in her taking on the role of makeup artist.

The TV personality and podcaster made an appearance alongside the parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown – who is her co-host on the ABC series The Parent Test.

Jennifer then revealed Ali had taken it upon herself to become part of her glam squad.

In a photo shared on Instagram, Jennifer could be seen scrunching up her face and leaning away from Ali who was attempting to apply hairspray.

Jennifer teased a new role for Ali on GMA3

"@therealaliwentworth is so talented. Also a proficient makeuup artist @ABCGMA?" Jennifer added, alongside one image of Ali with a bag packed with beauty products.

The latest on-set antics come as the show faces a shakeup. Speaking in late January, two months after Amy and T.J. were discovered to be seeing each other, a spokesperson for ABC said: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

T.J. and Amy are no longer with ABC

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Both hosts are still married to their spouses of 12 years. T.J. is currently going through a divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig. In a statement, his estranged wife's attorney Stephanie F. Lehman told People: "T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible."

Amy and her husband, Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue, are expected to begin divorce proceedings soon.

