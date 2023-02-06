Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares wish for future of GMA3 The ABC News show is going strong

GMA3: What You Need to Know has settled into a comfortable groove ever since it was announced that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes would be leaving ABC News.

The three hosts, Rhiannon Ally, DeMarco Morgan, and Dr. Jennifer Ashton, have found their rhythm, and they're already making plans for the future.

On the latest installment of the news show, the three discussed the recent Grammy awards, which featured big wins for Beyoncé and Harry Styles, among others.

They raved about the various victors and the performances, with DeMarco particularly celebrating the 50 years of hip-hop tribute.

Rhiannon added: "Everyone was at home dancing in their living room, I love to see the audience, they were up dancing."

This gave Dr. Ashton an idea as she posed to her co-hosts: "You guys, next year we should do the show from the Grammys. Just throwing it out there."

The GMA3 hosts have attended high-profile award shows in the past

The other two couldn't have agreed more and definitely seemed enthusiastic about the idea, and it wouldn't be out of reach for the show.

Not only does GMA often send reporters from their team to the red carpets for such shows, they've commandeered the backstage area as well.

In fact, it was only last year that the cast of GMA3, comprising at the time of Dr. Ashton, Amy, and T.J., attended the Oscars, presented by ABC, and interviewed the winners after the show.

It's not yet known whether Rhiannon and DeMarco will be permanently replacing Amy and T.J on GMA3 following news of their exit.

Dr. Ashton, Rhiannon, and DeMarco have developed a groove as the current panel

However, the departure was subtly acknowledged on a previous episode, as it was the first time that the duo didn't announce themselves as covers for Amy and T.J., who have been off the air since November, when news of their relationship came to light.

