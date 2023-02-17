Susanna Reid’s break from presenting GMB extended for important reason Susanna Reid won’t be hosting the show on Monday for an important reason

Susanna Reid has been enjoying a half-term break, but still won't be back in the Good Morning Britain studios on Monday - with Ed Balls and Ranvir Singh discussing the important reason that she won’t be presenting the show on Friday morning.

Discussing Susanna’s critical project, the pair spoke about how the presenter is going into a "terrifying situation". Find out what she will be up to…

The pair then discussed how Ed has been hosting a Ukrainian family - who also happen to be ballroom dance champions - since last year. Ed explains: "Susanna is in Kyiv. Susanna’s going to be with lots of different guests, but specifically, she’s going to be with a dance teacher who is the teacher of the two under-12 dance champions. They have been living with us… since last April. There’re two families."

He continued: "They partly do their dance lessons on Zoom back to Kyiv from our kitchen but Katya has also helped connect them to dance teachers in Manchester. She’s seen them dance, given them tips and encouragement."

Susanna is travelling to Ukraine on Monday

Ranvir added: "The reality of life there, it’s creating - you have to normalise the air raid sirens and normalise life there when it’s a completely terrifying situation."

Susanna has yet to post anything about the upcoming experience but did recently celebrate the news that she had been nominated for Network Presenter of the Year at the Royal Television Society. Posting about it, she wrote: "THANK YOU @royaltelevisionsociety. Overwhelmed to be shortlisted for this hugely prestigious award. I am in the presence of greatness and honoured to be nominated alongside legends Clive Myrie & Huw Edwards - my winners & inspiration. Thank you to the team @gmb & all our viewers."

