Susanna Reid forced to halt GMB debate as she brands guest 'outrageous' in heated clash

Susanna Reid was forced to halt a debate on Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning after clashing with one of the guests during a debate about Prince Andrew.

The presenter and her co-host Ben Shephard welcomed Lady Victoria Harvey and barrister Dr Charlotte Proudman onto the programme to talk about whether Prince Andrew can redeem his reputation through charity work following his court case with Virginia Giuffre.

It was recently reported that the late Queen felt doing so may be the "route back" for the Duke of York.

Lady Victoria, who is Andrew's ex-girlfriend, was defending him and criticising Virginia when the debate became heated.

Susanna said: "I'm not going to argue with you that Virginia Giuffre is a victim because she is without doubt a victim," to which Victoria responded: "She's not, she's the liar."

Charlotte then interjected: "Be careful with that because even Prince Andrew accepted that she is a victim of sex trafficking."

Victoria then claimed that "there's a lot of stuff coming out" about Virginia suggesting that she is a "complete con artist," before turning to Susanna, saying: "Susanna, you might smirk and you might laugh," prompting Susanna to retort: "I'm not smirking, Lady Victoria!"

Susanna was forced to end an interview on Thursday

Victoria then suggested that the pair place a bet live on air that she's correct about Virginia, to which Susanna responded: "No, I'm not making a bet with you live on air. I think that's outrageous."

Charlotte later said: "It's perverse to suggest that the role of charities is to rehabilitate the image of someone accused of sex trafficking."

Lady Victoria then went on to defend Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in 2022 for procuring teenage girls to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein, saying: "A lot of these girls are liars, a lot of these girls made it up."

Lady Victoria Harvey and barrister Dr Charlotte Proudman appeared on the show

Susanna then attempted to bring the interview to an end, telling the socialite: "You cannot smear victims of sex trafficking that have already been through hell. You cannot smear them as liars."

Victoria then claimed that "whistleblowers" are due to come forward regarding the case, to which Susanna halted the debate, saying: "Lady Victoria Hervey that’s enough, I’m sorry, I have to bring that to an end. You’ve made some very serious accusations. The fact of the matter is as our barrister here at the desk reminds everybody, there are convictions in this case. And we are not going to take issue with those."

