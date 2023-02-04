Susanna Reid pens heartfelt message to 'Team GMB' after reports of row with bosses The 52-year-old presenter celebrated her co-stars on Instagram

Susanna Reid has praised her Good Morning Britain co-stars just hours after it was reported that she'd walked off set as a result of errors made by the production team. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the TV star posted a selfie alongside one of the show's guests, Loose Women star Judi Love. Susanna wrote:

"MOMENT OF JOY! @1judilove is a superstar and one of the most watched interviews on yesterday's @gmb programme. Highest Thursday audience since June 2021. Our year to date ratings are averaging 22.9% share, up 2.5 share points and our numbers are heading upwards by + 7%. Congrats Team @gmb."

Sparking a reaction from her 614k followers, one replied, "Fab! Great news, well deserved," while a second commented, "Lovely smile girls."

Prior to Susanna's heartfelt post, earlier in the day national reports had emerged of tensions behind-the-scenes, indicating that a confrontation had taken place between the 52-year-old presenter and GMB bosses. According to reports, Susanna had confronted the ITV production team after a number of errors had been made, including spelling mistakes.

The GMB star posted a selfie alongside Judi Love as she celebrated the show's highest ratings since 2021

In another headline-hitting moment, Susanna was previously forced to halt a GMB debate on Thursday, after she and Ben Shephard had invited Lady Victoria Harvey and barrister Dr Charlotte Proudman onto the programme. The debate was centred around Prince Andrew and whether he can redeem his reputation through charity work following his court case with Virginia Giuffre.

Lady Victoria, who is Andrew's ex-girlfriend, was defending him and criticising Virginia when the debate became heated. Susanna explained, "I'm not going to argue with you that Virginia Giuffre is a victim because she is, without doubt, a victim," to which Victoria responded: "She's not, she's the liar."

Reports have recently emerged about a confrontation between Susanna Reid and the GMB production team

After Lady Victoria then went on to defend Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in 2022 for procuring teenage girls to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Susanna swiftly attempted to end the interview.

She concluded: "Lady Victoria Hervey that's enough, I'm sorry, I have to bring that to an end. You've made some very serious accusations. The fact of the matter is as our barrister here at the desk reminds everybody, there are convictions in this case. And we are not going to take issue with those."

