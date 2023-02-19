Law and Order SVU's Mariska Hargitay has fans in tears with emotional tribute to late mother The actress plays Olivia Benson in the series

Law and Order SVU star Mariska Hargitay has shared a sweet tribute to her late mother, actress Jayne Mansfield.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actress shared a post showing her mother's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which sits next to her own star that she received in 2013. She wrote in the caption: "Side by side," alongside pink heart and stars emojis.

Fans were quick to react to the emotional post in the comments section, with one person writing: "The way this brought tears to my eyes and gave me chills! How special @therealmariskahargitay! Lord knows your Momma is so proud of the woman, mother, wife, friend, and actress that you are," while another simply said: "I'm crying."

A third person commented: "I can't even tell you how emotional this makes me. She's always there with you. Every single step. Every second of every day, and I know she's as proud of you as I am! This is just beautiful."

Mariska's mother, Jayne, was a famous actress and Playboy Playmate, who was a sex symbol of the 1950s and early 1960s and was often considered a counterpart to Marilyn Monroe.

Mariska made fans emotional with her post to Instagram

While Jayne starred in several successful Hollywood films, including It Happened in Athens and The Girl Can't Help It, her career was sadly short-lived.

The actress was tragically killed in an car crash in New Orleans at the age of 34. Read more about her life here.

Mickey and Jayne at a 1956 Halloween party in Los Angeles

The photos included in Mariska's latest post were taken when she accompanied her longtime friend and co-star Ice-T to Hollywood Boulevard on Friday, where he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I am just so beyond, beyond, beyond, thrilled to be here for my friend," she said in a speech she gave on the day. "The Hollywood Walk of Fame means so many things to so many people. It's a place to visit, it's a place to celebrate, a place to remember, and of course, a place to take millions and millions and millions of selfies.

"But I hold the Hollywood Walk of Fame so deeply and dearly in my heart for another reason. Because here I am and, forever will be, right next to my mother. Our stars shine side-by-side, and that makes this place unspeakably sacred to me."

