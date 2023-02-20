Ralf Little's first ever role on Death in Paradise revealed – and it wasn't Neville Parker The actor plays DI Neville Parker on the BBC show

Ralf Little has become one of Death of Paradise's most adored detectives thanks to his role as DI Neville Parker. The actor, who joined the show in 2020, has also become the longest-serving TV detective on the BBC drama and fans are keen to find out what the series 12 finale has in store for Neville and the team when episode eight airs next week!

But did you know that the actor first appeared in the show before he became the lead detective at Honoré Police? Take a look at the photo below to see his first role on Death in Paradise back in 2013.

The actor played the part of Will Teague in series two episode six titled, A Dash of Sunshine. The episode focused on the murder of June Anderson after she's strangled in her villa. Will isn't responsible for the murder but he ended up being a suspect as he had a close connection to the victim.

Meanwhile, Ralf has recently opened up about the future of Death in Paradise ahead of the finale this week and amid rumours he could be set to depart the show.

Episode seven saw Neville be arrested for the murder of David Cartwright and, although proven innocent, the detective was clearly shaken by the charge and by his girlfriend, Sophie, framing him.

The teaser for the finale showed a distressed-looking Neville explaining how he's not sure he can do the job anymore.

The series 12 finale airs on Friday 24 February

Series 12 wraps next week

Although he didn't state whether his character would definitely return, Ralf did confirm that a new season of Death in Paradise has been confirmed. He also opened up about his time on the show, calling it "incredible."

Addressing fans directly on an Instagram Q&A this week, Ralf also described the experience as "life-changing" and "unexpected". He added: "I was already in the show once before, I never thought I'd be in it again, so I felt like I'd won the lottery. Every day is unexpected and every day is an unexpected pleasure."

