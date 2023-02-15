Death in Paradise's Ralf Little reflects on his time on show amid exit rumours The actor plays DI Neville Parker

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has reflected on his time on the BBC show in a fan Q&A session posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

The Instagram Live comes amid concern from fans that the actor might be leaving the show at the end of series 12.

Addressing the camera, Ralf - who plays DI Neville Parker in the drama - answered questions from viewers following Friday night's major cliffhanger.

When asked by a fan to describe his journey on the show in one word, Ralf called the experience "incredible", "life-changing" and "unexpected". See what else he had to say in the video below…

The video comes just a week after the 43-year-old star announced that the show has been renewed for another season.

While there's no doubt that fans of the show will be pleased about the drama's renewal, they may be slightly worried that Ralf may not return with it.

Ever since the arrival of doomsday prepper Justin West (Robert Webb) in the second episode, viewers have been convinced that his grudge against Neville could lead to a fatal ending for the detective.

Ralf described his journey on the show as "life-changing"

Back in January, Ralf addressed his future on the drama series in a fan Q&A session, saying that he couldn't reveal whether he would be leaving the show anytime soon.

"Look, cards on the table, this happens every year and it doesn't mean anything. There's nothing to read into this either way," he explained. "All of those talks and negotiations - not even negotiations, we aren't at that stage yet - it's not like you get signed on like a footballer, where you get signed a five-year contract or a three-year contract or whatever."

Ralf stars alongside season 12 newcomer Chelsea Edge

He went on to say that while "no decision has been made yet", fans shouldn't read into it.

