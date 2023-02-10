Kris Marshall creates 'havoc' as he returns at Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise - WATCH We can’t wait for Kris Marshall to return as our favourite detective - watch the trailer!

BBC has released the first full-length trailer for Beyond Paradise - and we couldn’t be more excited that DI Humphrey Goodman is back! Kris Marshall played the beloved detective in Death in Paradise for three seasons, and will star in the new spin-off - which looks seriously good!

In the trailer, Humphrey introduces himself to the townspeople as he takes on crime in a location a little closer to home - and it appears that no one knows quite what to make of it. See Humphrey’s return here…

WATCH: Kris Marshall creates 'havoc' as he returns as Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise

The show is also set to star Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Felicity Montagu as office support Margo Martins and Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd - and we think we’re going to love all of their characters!

What will Beyond Paradise be about?

Beyond Paradise is set to follow DI Humphrey Goodman and his fiancée Martha Lloyd after their romance reached its finale in Saint Marie in 2017 - can you believe it was so long ago?! Viewers were delighted when Humphrey took control of his destiny and followed Martha back to London to declare his undying love for her - although it did mean that Kris was leaving the show.

Are you excited to watch?

The official synopsis reads: " A new adventure awaits as we find them arriving in Shipton Abbott, Martha’s hometown near the beautiful Devonshire coast, having left London. As they embark on their new life whilst temporarily living with Martha’s mum Anne Lloyd, the couple are quickly thrown in at the deep end as Martha sets out to pursue her dream of running her own restaurant and Humphrey joins the local police force.

"Quickly making an impression on the somewhat eclectic team; DS Esther Williams, PC Kelby Hartford and Margo Martins, Humphrey sets out to help crack a host of baffling cases, with the Shipton Abbott squad witnessing a whole new approach to police work."

Humphrey Goodman is back!

When is Beyond Paradise starting?

The show will launch on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 24 February, following the Death in Paradise season 12 finale. Unlike the tropical murder mystery, Beyond Paradise will be less about murder, with Humphrey solving crimes including an entire family disappearing without a trace, a woman claiming she was attacked by a suspect from the seventeenth century and the robbery of a highly prized painting. Sign us up!

