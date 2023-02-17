Death in Paradise star teases 'unexpected' series finale after episode seven twist Ralf Little's Neville Parker has had a tough time recently...

Death in Paradise has aired its penultimate episode and it had us on the edge of our seats! Star on the show, Kent Riley, who plays Andrew Buckley in the current series, joined HELLO! for our latest Under the Palms episode breakdown.

In the video, we discuss the big plot twist involving Ralf Little's DI Neville Parker being investigated for murder and what next week's episode eight, the series finale, has in store. Check out the video below to see Kent chatting all things Death in Paradise…

Warning! Spoilers ahead of episode seven of series 12.

WATCH: Death in Paradise star talks to HELLO! about the finale

The current season of Death in Paradise has seen many twists and turns that fans definitely didn't see coming. Last week, in episode six, viewers were shocked when Neville found himself at the centre of a murder case not in his usual role as lead detective, but as a suspect.

The shock twist came at the end of the episode when Neville went to confront David Cartwright (Patrick Kennedy) once and for all over the murder of Jake Dalton, but after a heated exchange, authorities soon found Cartwright himself murdered.

Kent Riley plays Andy in Death in Paradise

Commissioner Selwyn Pattison (Don Warrington) reluctantly arrested Neville on suspicion of murder, although the team was convinced there was more to the story.

The series 12 finale airs next week

Meanwhile, Ralf recently was reflecting on his time on the show amid fans expressing their concern that he could be set to depart the Island of Saint Marie. Addressing fans directly on an Instagram Q&A this week, Ralf called the experience "incredible", "life-changing" and "unexpected".

He added: "I was already in the show once before, I never thought I'd be in it again, so I felt like I'd won the lottery. Every day is unexpected and every day is an unexpected pleasure."

