Death in Paradise's Ralf Little reveals huge news about show's future

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has given a huge update about the future of the BBC detective series.

During a Q&A session on his Instagram account, the actor opened up about whether the drama will return for a 13th season. See what he said in the video below…

WATCH: Ralf Little makes announcement about show's future

Ralf's announcement comes amidst concerns from viewers that Ralf might be leaving the show.

The latest instalment of the programme ended on a major cliffhanger which saw DI Neville Parker return home to find it had been completely trashed.

Ever since the arrival of doomsday prepper Justin West (Robert Webb) in episode two, viewers have been convinced that his grudge against Neville could lead to a fatal end for the beloved DI.

Ralf opened up about the show's future on his Instagram page

One of the show's stars Chelsea Edge, who plays Sophie, recently caught up with HELLO!, revealing that fans can expect some very "different" episodes over the next few weeks.

"It's definitely an interesting few episodes that are about to come up and it's different from what they've done previously which is quite nice," Chelsea explained. "It's good for the viewers to watch, it's 12 seasons and hopefully this will feel refreshing for how the story goes… I don't think Sophie is afraid of a little bit of trouble."

Ralf recently addressed his future on the show during another Q&A session back in January.

Responding to a viewer who asked if he could reveal whether he would be leaving the show anytime soon, he said that he couldn't.

Chelsea said fans can expect some 'different' upcoming episodes

"Look, cards on the table, this happens every year and it doesn't mean anything. There's nothing to read into this either way," he explained. "All of those talks and negotiations - not even negotiations, we aren't at that stage yet - it's not like you get signed on like a footballer, where you get signed a five-year contract or a three-year contract or whatever."

He went on to say that while "no decision has been made yet", fans shouldn't read into it.

