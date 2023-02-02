Lorraine Kelly reveals flirty text messages husband sends while live on-air The broadcaster was quizzed by her ITV co-stars

Lorraine Kelly has revealed that she receives flirtatious messages from her husband while presenting her morning show on ITV.

The Scottish broadcaster, who has been married to Steve Smith for 30 years, was quizzed by Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard about a story in one of Thursday's newspapers involving her husband's comments. See exactly what she said in the video below.

WATCH: Lorraine reveals the flirty messages she receives from husband Steve

Loading the player...

Towards the end of GMB, Ben and his co-host Susanna Reid were chatting to Lorraine about what was to come in her show later in the programme schedule when Ben questioned her about Steve's messages.

"Lorraine, I was just reading a page in the Star and I was wondering if Steve-y's texted you this morning?" he asked. "I know this is your first appearance so maybe he's not been able to see you on air yet. Has he texted you to say anything this morning?"

A bemused Lorraine replied: "Not quite. Why, what's happened?"

Ben responded: "It would appear he's generous with affections when you're on air," prompting Lorraine to gasp in realisation.

Lorraine was quizzed by Ben on GMB

Ben continued: "He often likes to say how wonderful you're looking in the morning in an affectionate way."

Looking a little bashful, Lorraine admitted: "It depends what I'm wearing, it depends how much I'm showing. Sometimes he does say 'nice boobies'.

"How did they get hold of that? Where did that come from? Have I been talking too much again?"

"It might be you," said Ben. "Or it could be Steve-y, potentially."

Lorraine, who marked a major career milestone this week, first met her husband at the TV-am office. "He walked into the TV-am office 28 years ago where I was working as a reporter and he was part of the crew, and I thought, 'That'll do, I'm having that,'" she told Woman and Home back in 2021.

Lorraine has been married to Steve for 30 years

"We were friends for a good year, then it all happened rather quickly when we had to do a shoot on location at Glencoe. We were staying in a tiny hotel in the middle of nowhere and I got him incredibly drunk on tequila before making my move. The way I remember it is that I leapt on him like a ninja and he had absolutely no defence!"

After tying the knot in Dundee in 1992, they went on to welcome their daughter Rosie, who was born in 1994.

