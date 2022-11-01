Lorraine Kelly's surprise wedding party with husband Steve has fans saying the same thing Their daughter Rosie organised a surprise party

Lorraine Kelly and her husband Steve Smith celebrated their pearl wedding anniversary in September, and the TV star has finally taken to Instagram to share a peek inside the party.

The couple's "wonderful" daughter Rosie organised the surprise celebration for her parents, who got married at Mains Castle in Dundee in 1992. Dressed in a casual denim shirt and jeans, Lorraine looked shocked as she was showered with confetti hand-in-hand with cameraman Steve, who wore a blue blazer and jeans. The TV star later changed into a red tartan dress while several of their guests wore kilts or checked print to pay homage to her Scottish heritage.

"I can't believe our wonderful daughter @rosiekellysmith organised this incredible party and WE DIDN'T HAVE A CLUE! She's an angel - what an amazing day with good friends and family. It's what life is all about," wrote Lorraine, who reshared the post by her daughter.

Rosie's caption read: "How we all kept this a secret still shocks me - it was the best day celebrating mum and dad’s 30th wedding anniversary. Big thank you again to everyone who made the trip, the top secret party planners, and the best band in the world @whiskykissoffial."

Lorraine and Steve's daughter Rosie threw them a surprise party to mark 30 years of marriage

Lorraine's fans shared congratulatory messages, with many of them praising Rosie's thoughtful surprise.

"Lorraine what a fabulous surprise!! Well done Rosie. Great to see everyone enjoying themselves. Fantastic wedding anniversary celebration!" wrote one, and another remarked: "Congratulations on your Pearl anniversary! What a wonderful daughter Rosie is to organise all of this for you! Happy times with good friends & family!"

A third added: "Congratulations to you both. You are a lovely couple and have the loveliest daughter arranging your party for you xx."

The TV star wore a Princess Diana-inspired wedding dress in 1992

Lorraine and Steve met at the TV-am office, and she knew instantly that she wanted to be in a relationship with him. "He walked into the TV-am office 28 years ago where I was working as a reporter and he was part of the crew, and I thought, 'That'll do, I'm having that,'" she told Woman and Home.

"We were friends for a good year, then it all happened rather quickly when we had to do a shoot on location at Glencoe. We were staying in a tiny hotel in the middle of nowhere and I got him incredibly drunk on tequila before making my move. The way I remember it is that I leapt on him like a ninja and he had absolutely no defence!"

On her wedding day, Lorraine wore a Princess Diana-inspired bridal gown which she described as "a bouffant thing with big sleeves." While she now thinks her wedding dress was "ghastly", she loved her husband's "fabulous" kilt.

