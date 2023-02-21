The Daily Lowdown: Lorde shares disappointing tour update with fans

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Lorde sharing sad news with her fans and Harry Styles kicking off his Australian tour with a hilarious tradition on stage.

Not only that, fans are convinced that JLS are making a tour announcement very soon. Take a listen to today's episode below...

There's sad news for Lorde fans as the singer has cancelled her upcoming shows in New Zealand after the country's devastating cyclone. The singer took to social media to make the announcement, stating that due after getting advice from police and the venue, the upcoming Hawke's Bay shows would be postponed after Cyclone Gabrielle hit the country.

Lorde said she'd love to be present at the gigs but said she's reading the room and does not want to take precious resources away from those who need them. The singer rounded off her statement assuring fans that it was not a cancellation, and that more information on rescheduling would be released soon.

Speaking of Down Under, Harry Styles has taken his mammoth run of Love On Tour shows to Australia, and the Grammy-winner took part in a hilarious aussie tradition to celebrate. Harry took the stage in Perth to kick off the most recent leg of the tour when he performed a 'shoey' on stage. The former One Direction star took off his shoe and proceeding to drink a beer from it, before joking to the crowd that it was the most disgusting tradition he'd taken part in, before laughing that he needed therapy to get over it.

He's one of the biggest music artists on the planet, but Ed Sheeran has now launched a project away from songwriting that's very close to his heart. The Bad Habits hitmaker revealed to fans that he's set to release his own line of hot sauce named Tingly Ted's. Ed shared on social that it's no secret to his fans that he loves sauces, but was keen to have his own version that offers the level of spice he needs for each meal, joking that there had been something 'profoundly missing' from his life.

The White Lotus actress Hayley Lou Richardson is tipped to appear in the Jonas Brother's upcoming music video. The actress, who is a self-confessed mega fan of the boy band, was spotted dancing in a hotel room in a sneak peek shared by Joe Jonas on social media. The singer admitted to fans that he probably shouldn't be revealing the glimpse of the video, which is for their song new track Wings, but revealed it would be out very soon.

And are JLS going back on tour? That's what fans seem to think after the boy band began posting updates on their official Instagram account. Singers Aston Merrygold and JB Gill could be seen in a funny video reacting to a fans' comment which shared the theory that JLS are set to make an announcement imminently, hinting that news is definitely on the way. We'll be here patiently awaiting the good news!

