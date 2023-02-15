The Daily Lowdown: White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge calls police after incident at LA home

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Drake winning a bid against a recent court deposition and The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge calling authorities after an alleged incident at her home.

Drake will no longer need to sit for a court deposition in relation to the murder of rapper XXXTentacion, a Florida judge has ruled. Earlier this month, Drake was ordered to appear in court in connection to the ongoing murder trial but Drake's lawyers fought back claiming it was "unreasonable" for him to be drawn into the case.

The Canadian rapper was never thought to be directly implicated in the case, but an alleged feud between the two stars dating back to 2018 was thought to be of interest. But now judge Michael Usan has signed off and voided a subpoena that was sent to Drake. XXXTentacion died in a shooting in June 2018 at the age of 20.

Lorde fans listen up because the singer has shared an exciting update about new music. The Royals singer has hinted that she could be dropping a new album sooner than anticipated. Lord told Ensemble magazine that she doesn't want to wait to put out new music and that it's always her intention to move as quickly as she can. The singer didn't explicitly state when she'd be dropping new material, but said in response to a 2023 album release that "anything could happen".

Rita Ora's comeback is well and truly underway and now the singer is set to join forces with Fatboy Slim to rework an old classic. The Hot Right Now singer is thought to be in the studio working on a new version of the dance anthem Praise You, with Rita set to add new verses to the updated track. It comes soon after Rita returned to music with her new song You Only Love Me which was released last month along with a music video that starred some big names including Lindsay Lohan and Kristen Stewart.

Shakira has sparked a big reaction from her fans after sharing a very cryptic Tik Tok. The singer posted a video on Valentine's Day showing her sweeping the kitchen floor while singing along to SZA's massive hit Kill Bill. The star's fans are convinced the viral video was a dig relating to her split from her footballer husband Gerard Pique. The couple announced their separation back in 2022 and the split has been far from amicable with Shakira reacting in public and accusing her husband of infidelity. Meanwhile, Gerard has recently confirmed his new relationship with Clara Chia.

And The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge was forced to call police and reported a trespasser at home in Los Angeles. The Emmy award-winning actress reported the crime after spotting an unidentified person walking up to her home in California while she was reviewing security tapes. It's been reported that the man tried but failed to open Jennifer's security gate before then jumping over and wandering the premises. TMZ reports that no arrests have been made as of yet.

