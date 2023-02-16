The Daily Lowdown: Rihanna gets candid in rare interview about music, motherhood and more

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Rihanna talking about new music and motherhood in a rare candid interview.

Not only that, Niall Horan announces exciting news about his third album and Pink opens up about feeling "anxious" about releasing new music. Take a listen to today's episode below...

Rihanna has opened up about motherhood being a rollercoaster in a candid new interview. The superstar, her boyfriend, rapper ASAP Rocky, and their adorable baby son have covered Vogue's March issue in which Rihanna described being a first time mother as everything.

The Umbrella hitmaker added that she doesn't remember life before welcoming her son in 2022, and that the arrival has brought her and Rocky even closer. Rihanna's candid chat with the magazine arrives just days after she took to the Super Bowl half time show for her stage comeback, when she confirmed her second pregnancy by debuting her baby bump during the live performance.

Niall Horan has given his fans what they want and confirmed the release date for his upcoming third album. Taking to social media, the former One Direction star revealed he will be dropping The Show on the 9th June and will be releasing a single before then. Niall told his fans he couldn't be happier to share the news and the record is a piece of work he's so proud of, before adding that he'd missed his fans in recent times. Meanwhile, fans won't have to wait until the summer to hear new music as Niall is set to release new single Heaven on the 17th February.

Fall Out Boy have added a second London gig to their UK and European tour after huge demand. The band, fronted by Patrick Stump, are due to hit the road in the autumn starting in Poland before heading to the UK at the end of October. The group were due to round off their UK tour with a night at London's O2 Arena on 2nd November, but have since added a second show for the day after, with the band tweeting that London was doing it big. Fans can get their hands on Fall Out Boy tickets when they go on sale on Friday 17 Feb.

Pink has admitted she feels anxious ahead of the release of her brand new album. The singer was performing for BBC Radio 2's Piano Room series recently when she said her new record, Trustfall, was incredibly personal to her, before she admitted she felt anxious but settled about sharing the album with her fans. Pink added that maturity and experience from what has been happening in the world over the past three years drove the songwriting the process behind Trustfall, calling it a rollercoaster. Trustfall will be available for fans to enjoy on Friday 17th Feb.

And The Crown star Emma Corrin has revealed they'd love to take on male roles after coming out as non-binary. The actor, who portrayed Princess Diana in the Netflix series, featured on the recent cover of Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue alongside other big names like Keke Parker, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Selena Gomez, when they admitted it was interesting that they aren't offered the opportunity to take on male or non-binary characters. Emma reiterated the need for more non-binary roles and urged Hollywood to act further when it comes to supporting queer writers and stars, but added there's hope that things are shifting.

