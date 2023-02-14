The Daily Lowdown: Rihanna talks new music after Super Bowl - but fans won't be happy

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Rihanna telling fans there's "no update" on music just yet.

Not only that, Katy Perry extends her Las Vegas residency and the Oscars speak out about Will Smith a year on from the infamous slap. Take a listen to today's episode below...

Rihanna is still on a high from her epic Half Time Show performance at last week's Super Bowl, but her fans might be saddened to learn that the singer does not have an update on new music. Despite dropping teasers in recent weeks ahead of her stage comeback, the Rude Boy singer told Good Morning America that there's no news when it comes to releasing new material.

Rihanna added that she knows her fans are waiting and insisted she's excited to eventually release music, but fans will have to wait a little longer. It might come as less of a surprise to fans however after the star revealed her pregnancy while on stage at the Super Bowl. The star's reps later confirmed that she is expecting her second child with rapper ASAP Rocky.

Katy Perry has extended her Las Vegas residency. The California Girls hitmaker will be returning to Sin City to perform more shows across the summer in addition to her current run of dates taking place throughout February, March and April. The singer announced the news on Instagram alongside her American Idol co-star Luke Bryan, who has also extended his run of shows for his own Vegas residency. Although the pair won't be performing together, they joked they would be sharing a dressing room.

S Club 7 have confirmed the news that they are reuniting and going on tour. The pop band, who had a string of huge hits in the late 1990s and early 2000s, have gathered together all seven original members including Hannah, Bradley, Jo, Paul, Rachel, Jon and Tina, to celebrate their 25-year career in the music business. The group will be heading out on tour across the UK for shows in London, Leeds, Nottingham, Dublin and more, where they will perform iconic songs such as Don't Stop Movin and Bring it All Back. Tickets for the gigs go on sale on Friday 17 February.

The Academy Awards have spoken out in a new statement regarding the aftermath of Will Smith slapping chris rock on stage at the Oscars last year. The president of the Motion Picture Academy, Janet Yang, spoke at the 2023 Oscars luncheon this week which saw nominees including Cate Blanchett, Tom Cruise and more in attendance when she addressed how the incident was dealt with.

Janet told the room of actors that what happened on stage was wholly unacceptable and the response from the organisation was inadequate. She added that the academy learnt to be fully transparent and accountable in their actions. The moment hit headlines all around the world when he it occurred at last year's event. Will, who picked up the award for Best Actor that night, was subsequently banned from the Oscars for ten years and resigned as an Academy member.

And Michael Keaton has reprised his role as the Batman as seen in a promotional poster for upcoming movie The Flash. The 71-year-old actor, who first played the role in 1989, was seen donning the iconic caped crusader costume for the movie which is due for release in June. Michael was star alongside Ezra Miller who plays the titular character which has sparked a mixed reaction from fans after the actor found themselves in a series of legal troubles throughout 2022.

