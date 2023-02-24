NCIS Hawai'i's Vanessa Lachey celebrates joyous season 3 news - 'I can't wait' Vanessa has starred in NCIS Hawai'i since it started in 2021

NCIS Hawai'i's Vanessa Lachey has taken to Instagram to celebrate the wonderful news that the show has been renewed for a third season starting this fall.

Vanessa celebrated the announcement by posting a short video featuring pictures of her and the cast behind the scenes of the show. Watch the 42-year-old's joyous clip in the video below.

WATCH: Vanessa Lachey announces a third season of NCIS Hawai'i

Along with her video, the former Entertainment Tonight host also expressed her happiness at the NCIS franchise spin-off's renewal in her Instagram caption, writing: "SEASON 3!!!" along with a palm tree, red heart and fist bump emoji.

She continued: "Thank YOU for loving our show and tuning in each week. I can’t wait to bring you another season as Jane Tennant with my @ncishawaiicbs…… ohana!"

Fans of the show were quick to celebrate the news alongside Vanessa.

Vanessa has starred on the show since it began in 2021

"Your success is our success, because we are a family. Thank you for making us a part of this beautiful family," commented one person in response to the actress' post.

"Yay!!! My fave tv show!!! Love this entire cast…..especially Vanessa! I had no idea what an incredible actress she was!" another wrote.

Others simply posted several clapping emojis along with several streamers, love hearts and other images which showed the love fans have for the show and its cast.

Meanwhile CBS and the official NCIS Hawai'i Instagram accounts posted: "We can’t wait!" and "SEASON. THREE. LET’S. GO," respectively.

Vanessa and her husband Nick Lachey

Vanessa's husband Nick Lachey took to Twitter on Wednesday to pen a loving message to his talented wife of 11 years.

"So proud of my bad a**, hard working, can do it all wife on the 3rd season pick up for #NCISHawaii!!" he wrote. "Congrats to @VanessaLachey and everyone involved on the show. Very proud of you babe. Congrats!!!"

Many were quick to comment on Nick's heartwarming post. "Wow, So perfectly stated! 3 Cheers for Vanessa Lachey! She was made for the role of 'Jane Tennant'... No one does it better!!!" wrote one fan.

