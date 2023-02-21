NCIS: Hawai'i's Vanessa Lachey and Yasmine Al-Bustami spark major reaction with on-set photo The actors star as Jane Tennant and Lucy Tara on the CBS show

Vanessa Lachey just gave fans a glimpse into the upcoming episode of NCIS: Hawai'i and it's sparked a major reaction. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress – who plays Special Agent Jane Tennant – posted a sweet selfie alongside her co-star Yasmine Al-Bustami, after it was confirmed that Lucy Tara would be coming back for good.

WATCH: Lucy Tara returns for good in NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 episode 15

Loading the player...

Earlier in the season, the fan favorite character had announced her departure from Hawai'i, after telling her girlfriend Kate Whistler (played by Tori Anderson) that she had accepted a new position – one that she applied for when the two were broken up the year before.

MORE: Vanessa Lachey and husband Nick mark bittersweet career milestone

READ: NCIS star Michael Weatherly delights fans with rare family photo

While Yasmine has since appeared as Lucy in episode 13 of season two, the latest instalment will see her character returning for the long haul, after leaving her job as Agent Afloat on the USS Ronald Reagan – looks like we'll have to tune in to find out why.

Captioning the new on-set photo, Vanessa wrote: "I 'mustache' you a question... are you ready for some NEW @ncishawaiicbs episodes?!? Comin NEXT week!!! Get ready! In the mean time, catch up on BOTH seasons on @paramountplus!"

Vanessa and Yasmine posed for a sweet selfie ahead of next week's episode

Immediately after posting, the NCIS: Hawai'i star was inundated with replies, as well as requests for more scenes between herself and Yasmine. "Mom and daughter energy. I hope this means more lucy x jane scenes?? We need so much more of this duo!!" commented one.

"Would love to see more scenes with Jane mentoring Lucy! Miss y'all," agreed another. Meanwhile, a third penned: I'm hyped for the new episode next week!! Welcome back Special Agent Lucy Tara!"

Special Agent Lucy Tara is returning to Hawai'i in the upcoming episode

Set to air on Monday 27 February, the upcoming episode is titled 'Good Samaritan' – and it sounds like fans can expect plenty of drama. The episode's official synopsis reads: "When a Navy deserter accidentally comes out of hiding, his family becomes a target that drives the NCIS team and Charlie 1 to investigate who is after them. Meanwhile, Lucy surprises the team by returning to Hawai'i from her agent afloat job early."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.