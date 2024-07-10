Endeavour star Shaun Evans' new ITV drama sounds amazing - but when is it coming out in the UK?

Endeavour star Shaun Evans' new project sounds amazing and has already received rave reviews from other territories. The show, which has yet to air in the UK, has been released in other countries including Canada and Australia. So when is it coming to the UK?

The show is reportedly airing in the UK later this year in autumn 2024, but there is no official word from ITV just yet. HELLO! has reached out to the network for more information.

The story, which was originally titled Delia Balmer, follows the true story of Delia, a woman who survived a deadly relationship with serial killer John Sweeney. Shaun, who is perhaps best known for playing Endeavour Morse in Endeavour, will play John, while Line of Duty star Anna is set to play Delia.

Speaking about the show, Shaun said: "I've previously worked with World Productions and ITV separately, so I'm looking forward to joining forces to tell this story. A story that is quite rightly told through the victim's lens, Delia. We have an excellent script from Nick Stevens and I couldn't be more delighted to work with Anna."

Anna added: "Telling an important story with the excellent team from World Productions, producer Ken Horn, director Julia Ford, and a brilliant cast is always an exciting proposition! As it is brought to life by Nick Stevens, hopefully, we will do Delia due diligence."

Shaun wrapped up playing Endeavour back in 2023 and opened up to Masterpiece about the show ending. He said: "When the script arrived, I thought, 'Yeah, that’s really powerful. That’s it. That’s exactly what it should be.'

"It had been all of our intentions for us to leave in exactly this place, physically and emotionally and mentally, as well. As we all know, we were in a strange way passing the baton on—even though you’re passing it backwards, because it’s something that’s been already, it’s going on—so we knew that this seems the only right place to leave it. The idea of being with Joan completely gone, being disappointed with Thursday, and in a way, perhaps, accepting of his lot, which I know was kind of a melancholic place to leave it, but the really right place to leave it."

Until I Kill You isn't the only ITV show that is being released later in the UK than in other territories, as Grantchester, The Bay, DI Ray, Grace, McDonald, and Dodds have all already had international releases for their latest seasons. However, we're sure that it will be worth the wait!