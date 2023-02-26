Mark Harmon's former NCIS co-star reveals bittersweet memory on set The Leroy Gibbs actor bowed out of the CBS show in 2022

Mark Harmon is a much-loved actor best known for his role as Leroy Gibbs on NCIS.

The actor bowed out of the CBS long-running series in 2022, but his co-stars are still reflecting on his time on the show even now.

Sean Murray, who plays Timothy McGee in the series, opened up about the "heavy" and "beautiful" last scene he had with Mark.

Talking to TV Insider, the actor said: "Saying goodbye to Gibbs was magical. Being in Alaska with Mark, it was real in that I have had this incredible personal relationship with him for so many years.”

He added: "And then for me as McGee to be having to feel this goodbye and loss - and leave him in Alaska knowing he isn’t coming back - it was heavy and beautiful."

While it is not assumed that Mark will return to NCIS, his friend and co-star Rocky Carroll, known for his role as Leon Vance in the show, spoke to TV Insider about the show hitting its 20th anniversary milestone, and how possible it could be for Mark to reprise his role as Gibbs for it.

Mark Harmon with NCIS co-star Sean Murray

He said: "We might see Gibbs again. I think as long as this show stays on the air, there will always be a little bit of a tease that we might see Gibbs again.”

Rocky added: "Gibbs is the moral compass. He's the moral compass that we all wish we had."

The actor left in season 19 of the popular show, and opened up about his decision to leave the program for a special featurette on the show's season 19 DVD release.

He sat down to discuss the legacy of his character, as well as his thoughts on how the show wrapped up his storyline, and admitted that the opportunity to tackle "fresh" and "challenging" material is what kept him returning to the drama every season, alluding to the possibility that he felt that after almost two decades on the show, he no longer felt that was the case.

Following Mark's onscreen departure, Showrunner Steve Binder released a statement that also heavily suggested Gibbs could make a comeback in future seasons.

Mark Harmon with wife Pam Dawber

It read: "As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show.

Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. "So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years… never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out."

