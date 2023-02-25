NCIS: Hawai'i star Jason Antoon sparks major reaction with behind-the-scenes photo The actor posed with his co-stars Tori Anderson, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Noah Mills

The cast of NCIS: Hawai'i couldn't be closer, and on Friday Jason Antoon – aka Ernie Malik – shared the sweetest behind-the-scenes photo. Taking to Twitter, the actor posed alongside his co-stars Tori Anderson, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Noah Mills as they celebrated the end of the week. Taking a break from filming, Jason captioned the post: "It's FriYaY!" #ncishawaii."

WATCH: Vanessa Lachey announces third season of NCIS: Hawai'i

Loading the player...

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on the adorable snap, as well as Jason's suave tuxedo suit. "It's most definitely FriYay sir Jason! Thank you for this oh-so-lovely photo! Love the suspenders! #NCISHawaii" wrote one. "Love this group, love the show!!" added another.

MORE: Michael Weatherly's son looks just like him as he models Bull glasses in too-cute photo

READ: NCIS: Hawai'i's Vanessa Lachey celebrates joyous season 3 news - 'I can't wait'

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Oh gosh, thank you so much for this. It's been such a great week: the renewal and pending return of #KACY Thank you for always being so kind to the fandom. You're the best."

The cast of NCIS: Hawai'i marked the end of the week with a sweet on-set photo

The cast has had plenty to celebrate this week as it was announced that NCIS: Hawai'i had been renewed for a third season, starting this fall. Fans had been nervous to find out whether the show would continue, following the news that NCIS: Los Angeles had been cancelled after 14 seasons.

Among NCIS: Hawai'i's stars, Vanessa Lachey was one of the first to express her excitement at the renewal. Sharing the news on Instagram, the Jane Tennant actress posted a video montage that featured an array of clips and pictures taken on set.

Earlier this week the show was renewed for a third season

She wrote in the caption: "SEASON 3!!! Thank YOU for loving our show and tuning in each week. I can't wait to bring you another season as Jane Tennant with my @ncishawaiicbs…… ohana! #NCISHawaii."

Fans immediately reacted to the good news in the comments section, with one person writing: "I'm so excited for Season 3! You guys Rock!" while another added: "This is the best news ever, can't wait to see what season 3 gives us." A third person commented: "Love this show so much! Best NCIS!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.