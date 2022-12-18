Gogglebox fan favourites reveal future on show amid other TV offers Giles and Mary have been on the show since 2015

Gogglebox fan favourite stars Giles Wood and Mary Killen have revealed their future on the Channel 4 programme after admitting that they have received other TV show offers.

The married couple, who have been entertaining viewers since 2015, have become household names around the world thanks to the popularity of the reality show.

"People come up to us and say, 'We love you on Gogglebox'. We get recognised even when we're abroad," Mary told the Daily Star.

"It's happened in Italy, Belgium and Australia. It's surprising. And it's people from all walks of life."

On how the pair have managed to amass a legion of fans, Giles said: "People enjoy my humour. They like it when sparks fly. Marriage is a contrast – it's a meeting of opposites.

"All sorts of people come up to us and say we're their favourites on the show. But they probably say that to all of the cast."

Giles and Mary revealed they've been offered other TV shows

Fans can rest assured that the couple won't be leaving the programme anytime soon, with Mary saying: "We have been offered other shows. But we're happy with Gogglebox."

Mary and Giles joined the show in its fifth series after being approached to take part by a friend in the production team. Giles was originally set to appear with his youngest daughter but she turned him down, so Mary was eventually convinced to take part after a 40-minute-long conversation with show bosses.

The couple are known for affectionately calling each other 'Nutty' while appearing on the show. Explaining the reason behind the nickname, Mary previously said: "We call each other 'nutty' because we both consider the other to be a bit mad. Certainly, Giles has multiple personality disorders so he's all sorts of people and one of them is a bit of a genius. The truth is we're both neurotic."

