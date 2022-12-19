Gogglebox stars Marcus and Mica announce shock exit - see their statement The couple have been on the show since 2018

Gogglebox stars Marcus Luther and Mica Ven have announced their exit from the popular Channel 4 show.

The couple, who have become beloved cast members since first appearing on the show back in 2018, shared the news with a post to Instagram, saying it was time to "see what else God has in store us".

Sharing a selfie of the couple, the pair released a joint statement that read: "We just want to say a MASSIVE THANK YOU to @c4Gogglebox for having us for the last five years, even though we had to travel so far for filming (downstairs & through the corridor) it was so worth it, it's been an epic journey! You guys are the bestest of the best.

"We've had so much fun with you all tuning in at home and the hardworking Gogglebox crews but it's time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us.

"To everyone that has tuned in and sent us messages of love and encouragement over the years, we appreciate every last one of you. Thank you so much.

The couple announced their exit from the show on Instagram

"To the amazing cast, you'll forever be our G'box brothers & sisters 4life."

The couple ended the post by saying: "And lastly, To all our Yardie friends & family that always big us up to whoever will listen, when you’re chatting about our departure, the program’s called GOGGLEBOX not GOOOOOGLEbox, it’s not a dam search engine. We love youuuuuuu."

Fellow Gogglebox star Izzi Warner was quick to send her well wishes in the comments, writing: "We'll miss you both!!!" while Tristan Plummer added: "No. We are gonna miss u and all the best in the future family."

Marcus and Mica with Sachelle and Shuggy

Fans of the show were left devastated by the news and shared their sadness in the comments. One person wrote: "Nooooooooooo! Change your mind !!! You two make Gogglebox!!!" while another added: "Nooooooooooo Gogglebox won’t be the same without you. Wishing you all the best for the future."

