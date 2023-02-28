Today's Savannah Guthrie forced to leave mid-show after falling ill The presenter left the studio on Tuesday

Today star Savannah Guthrie was forced to leave the studio halfway through Tuesday's show after testing positive for COVID.

The 51-year-old appeared at the beginning of the show alongside Sheinelle Jones, who stood in for regular host Hoda Kotb.

Savannah, who was feeling under the weather, left the studio before 7.30am after taking a coronavirus test during the broadcast. See the moment Sheinelle revealed Savannah's absence in the video below...

Towards the end of the show, Sheinelle gave an update, telling viewers: "By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn't feeling great, so she took a Covid test.

"It came back positive. So, of course, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery."

Savannah was forced to leave halfway through Tuesday's show

Savannah isn't the only star missing from the show, however, as Hoda was also absent from Tuesday's edition of the program.

The 58-year-old has been missing from her usual spot since Friday and has also been away from her role on Today with Hoda and Jenna for the last week, with her co-host Jenna Bush Hager joined by Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist instead.

Hoda has been missing from the show since Friday

While she hasn't explained the reason behind her absence, the presenter has been fairly active on her social media pages.

On Monday, she shared a photo of a piece of wall art showing a cluster of clouds alongside the words: "Choose hope". Fans were quick to express their concern in the comments section, with one person writing: "Today show just isn’t the same without you! I hope you’re ok, but boy if they are letting you go. People are going to drop like flys watching Today. We Love Hoda!" while another added: "I miss you on the show. It’s just not the same."

A third person commented: "Missing you. TODAY show is not the same without you."

