Today Show delights viewers with live proposal featuring regular co-star The NBC daytime show went all out for Valentine's Day!

The Today Show is always coming up with new ways to surprise viewers - and they certainly raised the bar on Tuesday!

In a special Valentine's Day segment, not one, but five lucky couples found themselves taking center stage on the show with a live proposal.

Savannah Guthrie was there to make sure it all went smoothly, and was more than happy when all five couples said 'yes' in the space of just five minutes!

Sharing photos from the special moment on Instagram, she wrote: "What an honor to be part of these couples’ beautiful journeys!! I love love!!!"

Savannah was dressed in a stylish pink floral for the occasion, and had been treated to her own Valentine's Day surprises before heading to work that morning.

The doting mom-of-two shared pictures on social media of the handmade cards her two young children, Vale, eight, and Charles, six, had made her.

Savannah Guthrie was part of five couples' special Valentine's Day proposals on Today

A message from her daughter read that the star was "Super fun and amazing in every way".

The surprise proposals aren't the first time that Today has featured real life couples on the show, of course, and most recently held a wedding back in October for a special Halloween episode.

The couple, Eleanor Molvey and Mckay Blanchard, looked delighted as they said 'I do' in front of the Today stars and fans watching both on the plaza and at home.

Willie Geist - dressed as Elvis Presley - officiated the wedding, while Jenna Bush Hager was responsible for the rings.

Footage from the segment surfaced on Instagram after the show, alongside the caption: "What’s Las Vegas without a Vegas-style wedding?

Savannah Guthrie was delighted to be at work on Valentine's Day!

Couple Eleanor Molvey and Mckay Blanchard exchanged their “I do’s” live on the @todayplaza (officiated by none other than “Elvis” a.k.a @williegeist)! Cheers to the newlyweds!"

Fans were quick to congratulate the happy couple, with one writing: "Many congratulations," while another wrote: "So cute, congrats!" A third added: "This is so wonderful."

