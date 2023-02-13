Savannah Guthrie takes a trip down memory lane with adorable baby video The Today star is a doting mom-of-two

Savannah Guthrie is a doting mom to children Vale, eight, and Charles, six, who she shares with husband Michael Feldman.

The Today star is realising just how fast time is going too, after going on a trip down memory lane this week.

Taking to Instagram, Savannah shared footage of her then baby son Charley crawling on a mat for a cute 'Baby Bowl' Super Bowl themed segment on Today.

Charley was joined by Dylan Dreyer's son Calvin, who is the same age as him. In the caption, the TV star wrote: "The last time the eagles played."

Savannah's fans were quick to comment on the adorable footage, with one writing: "This is too cute!" while another wrote: "This is so adorable!" A third added: "Loved this then and love it today!"

The Today anchors are all incredibly close and have children of similar ages. Savannah often brings her children on the show - most recently her daughter Vale joined her mom and her co-star Hoda Kotb for their special five year anniversary segment.

Savannah Guthrie shared an adorable throwback video featuring her son Charley as a baby

The show saw the hosts and Vale visit the New York Stock Exchange back in January, and the eight-year-old stole the show as she explained the process of stocks and shares.

Savannah has been incredibly open about her journey to parenthood in the past too, having undergone IVF to welcome her youngest, who she refers to as her "medical miracle".

"Because we are older, it was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with," she explained to Health magazine.

Savannah with her children Vale and Charles

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said.

"But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we’re so blessed."

Savannah and her family live in a beautiful apartment in New York City, which is situated in Lower Manhattan. She also has a home in Upstate New York, where she spends the majority of her weekends and the holidays out of the city.

