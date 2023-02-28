Chicago Fire: When is Taylor Kinney's final episode being aired? The actor is exiting his role as Kelly Severide

Chicago Fire fans have been awaiting to find out what happens to Firehouse 51 favorite Lieutenant Kelly Severide after it was revealed that actor Taylor Kinney was taking a leave of absence from the show to focus on a "personal matter."

Deadline previously stated that bosses on the NBC drama wrote Severide's exit into their scripts but did not state how the character would leave the show, it was also unclear when the actor's final episode would air. Meanwhile, the firefighter series did tease that trouble could be ahead for Severide, as seen in the video below...

However, according to TV Line, Severide's departure from Firehouse 51 may have already been hinted at to fans. It's not yet clear if Taylor will appear in this week's episode, titled Damage Control, which will air on NBC on Wednesday, March 1st and last week's episode ended on a potential cliffhanger, meaning Taylor's exit has possibly already been aired.

Severide shared some news with his wife Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) about a message he had received from the Office of Fire Investigation regarding Captain Van Meter.

Taylor is taking a leave of absence from the show

She then asks him: "What are you going to do?" Fans will have to wait to find out more.

Taylor has appeared on the show since it began in 2012 and has been fan-favorite ever since. He has not yet spoken publicly on his leave of absence, leaving many to worry about him.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire

Taking to social media, his loyal fanbase have been sending well wishes to the star. "Hope that Taylor is ok and will return at least during the season finale or when season 12 starts," commented one fan, adding: "Won't be the same without him. Been there since the beginning and 11 seasons later will be hard not to see him. I hope it's a short hiatus."

