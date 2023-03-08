BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst inundated with messages after emotional family insight

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has thanked viewers for their support after opening up about her father's dementia diagnosis.

The journalist appeared on the programme on Monday to share her father's journey with the disease, revealing how caring for him has impacted the lives of Nina and her two sisters, Amy and Mel, after he was diagnosed last year.

Taking to Twitter, the mum-of-two showed her appreciation for viewers who reached out via social media. She wrote: "I'm just getting through some of the messages and will try to reply tomorrow. Thanks so much. It’s a huge comfort to read other experiences.

I’m just getting through some of the messages and will try to reply tomorrow. Thanks so much. It’s a huge comfort to read other experiences



My sisters showed Dad the @BBCBreakfast report. He recognised us all, and asked if we’d ever shut up 😮‍💨😂👯‍♂️ https://t.co/8Tmq5cyBon — Nina Warhurst (@NinaWarhurst) March 6, 2023

Nina thanked viewers for their support

"My sisters showed Dad the @BBCBreakfast report. He recognised us all, and asked if we'd ever shut up," she said, adding a sighing emoji as well as a laughing emoji.

Nina, who recently opened up about the loss of her grandad, filmed a short feature for the show detailing the struggle of those suffering with dementia and the impact on their families.

"We have been fortunate that my dad has never gotten angry," she said in the segment. "I know that can happen with different forms of dementia, but he didn't understand it was happening. When we had conversations about changing the set-up, maybe giving some respite care he thought nothing was wrong."

TRENDING: Sally Nugent celebrates major news amid BBC Breakfast absence

MORE: BBC Breakfast presenters who have quit and why

She continued: "Having to tell little fibs all the time just broke your heart but it was in his best interest. There were times when, 'if I don't fib to him to get us over this hump, we are not going to get there.'"

Nina is a business presenter on Breakfast

She went on to explain that her father would phone her up asking her to come round but would then say, 'What are you doing here?' when she arrived.

The 42-year-old admitted that she felt guilty when she became angry with him, saying: "At that point, it is hard not to be cross and that was the surprising thing, I felt really guilty because I was getting angry with him.

"I was taking it out on him and I had two tiny kids at home that I wasn't seeing as much and I wasn't focused at work, there are these ripples that then go through your family as well."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.