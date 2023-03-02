Naga Munchetty's absence from BBC Breakfast continues in latest presenter shake-up The journalist has been missing from the show recently

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty was absent from the red sofa on Thursday morning, with relief presenter Rachel Burden stepping in for the journalist.

Naga usually fronts the show alongside co-host Charlie Stayt from Thursdays to Saturdays but has been missing from her usual spot since Saturday 18 February.

Fans of the 48-year-old who usually tune into her Radio 5 Live show each week may have also noticed her absence from the airwaves over the past two weeks. Naga - who is married to TV director James Haggar - hosts a two-hour slot from 11 am on the station from Mondays to Wednesdays but was replaced by Adrian Chiles, who normally features on the show each week on Thursday and Friday.

Naga was replaced by Rachel Burden on Thursday

While Naga has yet to address her absence on the show, she may have taken the last few days off work to celebrate her birthday, which landed on Saturday 25 February.

BBC Breakfast viewers love watching Naga on the programme and have often praised the journalist for her interviewing skills. Fans are clearly missing seeing Naga on their screens as they have taken to her Instagram page over the past week to express their sadness over her absence.

One person wrote: "Missed you this morning, my Saturday isn’t the same without a bit of Naga. Enjoy your weekend though," while another added: "Mornings are not the same when your not there."

Another reason why fans love the journalist is that she is fairly open about her personal life and has previously shared the reason why she doesn't have children.

Naga is married to TV director James Haggar

Speaking on her podcast, Naga told listeners about her mother's reaction on discovering she didn't want children. "She was heartbroken when I told her that we weren’t going to have children," she explained.

"We never tried and I never miscarried. We just never really wanted them. We kept putting the decision off, then life got better for us, we became more selfish ... and just didn’t find the time."

The BBC star has also been vocal about the need for more diversity in the workplace. See what she said in the video below.

