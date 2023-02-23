Is this the reason why Naga Munchetty is absent on BBC Breakfast? The journalist is celebrating a special occasion this week

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty was missing from her usual spot on the red sofa on Thursday morning.

The journalist usually presents the programme alongside co-host Charlie Stayt from Thursday to Saturday each week but was replaced by business presenter Nina Warhurst.

While Nina is a favourite among fans, who often praise the relief host for her relatable parenting posts on social media, they are sure to be missing Naga.

It wasn't just Breakfast fans who felt the 47-year-old's absence, however, as her Radio 5 Live listeners may also have noticed that she was missing from her usual spot on the airwaves this week.

Naga usually hosts a two-hour slot from 11 am on the station from Mondays to Wednesdays but was replaced by Adrian Chiles, who normally features on the show each week on Thursday and Friday.

Naga was missing from BBC Breakfast and her Radio 5 Live show this week

While the BBC star - who is married to TV director James Haggar - is yet to comment on her absence, it's possible that she has taken a week off work to celebrate her birthday, which lands on Saturday 25 February - a day that Naga would usually be presenting BBC Breakfast. Happy Birthday, Naga!

Naga isn't the only TV host missing from their usual slot this week as Lorraine Kelly was "sent home" from her ITV morning show on Wednesday after falling ill.

She revealed the news in a tweet that read: "When you have to be sent home from work early in the morning because you are suddenly attacked by a hideous bug and were looking forward to interviewing @adamlambert THAT! Beyond disappointed but imagine if I had infected him!!!!!!"

Naga usually hosts BBC Breakfast from Thursday to Saturday each week

Naga's absence comes just days after the star shared a surprising confession with fans on Instagram. Sharing a post-run selfie, she wrote in the caption: "First outdoor run of 2023. Ooh lovely and refreshing. (Yes, I slept in my make-up) [face palm emoji]."

Fans were surprised at the admission, with one person writing in the comments section: "Good work. Slept in your make up? you rock star!" while another added: "Your slept in make-up looks better than my fresh on make-up."

