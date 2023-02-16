Everything BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has said about parenting The journalist is the show's main business presenter

Nina Warhurst is a doting mum to her two boys, Digby and Michael, whom she shares with her husband Ted.

The journalist, who has become a familiar face to many thanks to her role on BBC Breakfast, is often praised by fans for her very relatable posts sharing the ups and downs of parenting. Read on for all you need to know about the BBC star's family and what she's said about bringing up her children.

WATCH: Nina Warhurst left "shaking" after taking part in on-air stunt

Loading the player...

Who is Nina Warhurst's husband?

Nina, 42, is married to her husband Ted, who reportedly works as a caterer.

TRENDING: BBC Breakfast presenters who have quit and why

The pair's romance began when they met while on holiday in Tisno, Croatia back in 2013. They tied the knot in March the following year and went on to welcome two sons, Digby and Michael, with the eldest born in 2016 and the youngest arriving two years later in 2018.

Nina pictured with her husband Ted and two sons, Digby and Michael

What has Nina Warhurst said about parenting?

Nina, who recently announced the sad loss of her grandfather, often shares glimpses of her home life online, including her very relatable parenting struggles - and never fails to make her followers smile.

POPULAR: Everything Naga Munchetty has said about her rarely-seen husband James Haggar

The star loves to keep her fans up to date with the latest news about her two boys - whom she affectionately refers to as 'hamsters'. Here are some of her best Instagram posts…

Back in September, the presenter shared a snap of her and her husband grinning from ear to ear while enjoying a night out on the town for a friend's birthday. In the post, she thanked her "babysitters from heaven" for taking care of her two sons so that mum and dad could have an evening to themselves.

Nina posted about her night out with Ted in September

She wrote in the caption: "The smiles that scream 'overnight babysitter'.

"London snack tour 2022 complete. The trip started with throwing 2 x sick bowls from child 1 out of the car window (M6 & M25 to keep it geographically balanced)."

She continued: "The trip ended with a stranger offering me the priority seat on the tube because he thought I was pregnant," adding: "But all in all 24 hours of lovely."

Fans were quick to react to the relatable post, with one person writing: "Life and times of working parents. I recognise the smile well haha," while another added: "Love to see you are such a real person and glad you have both had a great weekend."

In another post from April last year, Nina delighted her followers with a hilarious post about her family's mini break. Sharing a photo of the star looking a little fed up while on a river boat with her two sons, she wrote in the caption: "No need to take any more mini 'break' photos of me and the hamsters. My sister took the definitive one."

Nina's sons were born in 2016 and 2018

Fans were quick to react to the post in the comments section, with one person praising the journalist, writing: "This is why we love you. YOU'RE ONE OF US," while another added: "Tell me you’re enjoying your mini break without telling me you're enjoying your mini break…"

READ: The stories behind This Morning stars' exits: Fern Britton, Ruth Langsford and more

She also celebrated Mother's Day with a post on her Instagram page last year, which marked the first time she was able to spend the holiday with her children rather than at work. Alongside a snap of the trio tucking into some delicious-looking pizza, she penned in the caption: "Tainted *slightly* by a 4/10 hangover, but I was 'treated' to a facial by the little one, and I think there was a period of about 43 seconds where 0/4 of us was moaning. I’ll take that."

Nina often posts about her two little ones

Is Nina Warhurst pregnant?

Back in September, Nina confirmed that she wasn't pregnant after a stranger offered her a priority seat on the tube.

While she hasn't made any further comments, she did recently post a throwback to her first appearance on BBC Breakfast, which she did while pregnant.

Praising the show for making her feel comfortable during her shift, she shared two snaps from her debut alongside the caption: "One of my fave things about @BBCBreakfast was that they invited me for my first shift *this* pregnant… and made me feel comfortable then, and about returning after maternity leave. I have buzzed walking into that studio every time since."

One of my fave things about @BBCBreakfast was that they invited me for my first shift *this* pregnant… and made me feel comfortable then, and about returning after maternity leave ♥️♥️ I have buzzed walking in to that studio every time since 🐝 pic.twitter.com/BD8DyXFc5W — Nina Warhurst (@NinaWarhurst) January 17, 2023

Nina posted a throwback to her first day on Breakfast back in January

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.