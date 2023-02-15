BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst puts on brave face after major family loss The BBC presenter is grieving behind closed doors

BBC Breakfast host Nina Warhurst, 42, was ever the professional on Wednesday's show, putting on a brave face to present the programme alongside co-star Ben Thompson, despite recently suffering a major family loss.

Last week, Nina took to Instagram and Twitter to announce the sad loss of her beloved grandfather. "Today we said goodbye to my Grandad, Michael Jackson. He was born 100 years ago," the star wrote, going on to detail his incredible life and the personal impact he had on her.

Nina's grandfather has sadly passed away

Nina concluded her heartfelt message, writing: "I described what I’m feeling as a 'clean grief'. In that I couldn’t have asked for more of our relationship. He was my Grandad, my sparring partner, and he was my friend. I am grateful. And even though I got 42 years, I will miss him."

The post included photographs of Nina with her grandfather over the years, including photos of him with her kids.

Ben Thompson has been filling in all week on the show

Fans took to the comments section in their droves, adding messages of condolence for the star. "A wonderful tribute. My sincere condolences to you and your family, Nina," penned one, and fellow BBC star Natalie Pirks wrote: "Beautiful words for a man who sounds like he lived an incredible life, surrounded by love. X"

BBC Breakfast fans can expect a change in the schedule of presenters in the coming months, after an internal shake up. Earlier this month, the BBC announced a new line-up of chief presenters who will front the programme, including Matthew Amroliwala, Christian Fraser, Yalda Hakim, Lucy Hockings and Maryam Moshiri.

Current hosts Jane Hill, Martine Croxall and Ben Brown have not been named in the new line-up.

Geeta Guru-murthy, who is another current presenter, tweeted shortly before going on air a few weeks ago. She wrote: "Catch me whilst you can!"

