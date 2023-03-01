All there is to know about Breakfast presenter Jon Kay's famous wife and children The presenter's wife used to be on the small screen

Jon Kay is a regular face on our television screens thanks to his role on BBC Breakfast, which he hosts from Monday to Wednesday each week alongside co-star Sally Nugent.

The 53-year-old replaced Dan Walker following his exit from the programme last year, landing a permanent position on the iconic red sofa in July 2022. While Dan and Jon no longer share the same studio, the former colleagues clearly still keep in touch, and Jon even shared his well wishes to the 5 News presenter after his horrific bike accident.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent and Jon Kay share emotional message to former host Dan Walker

Loading the player...

Jon has worked at the BBC for 30 years and has been with the Breakfast team since 2010 - but how much do you know about his personal life? And did you know his wife has also been on the small screen? Find out all about his family here…

MORE: 12 BBC Breakfast presenters who sadly quit the show and why

MORE: All there is to know about Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent's husband and children

Who is Jon Kay's wife?

Jon Kay is married to former BBC News reporter and presenter Francesca Kasteliz. The pair met while working at BBC Bristol back in 1998 - where Susanna Reid also began her career!

Like her husband, Francesca started out as a trainee news reporter before moving to local radio and TV. She worked her way up to TV & Radio News Correspondent at BBC National Network News in 1999, before landing a position as an Assistant News Editor at BBC News.

Francesca was recognised for her journalism work and even won an RTS award for Best News Item while at BBC News. In 2006, she decided to change careers and became a Senior Coach & Trainer at the BBC Academy before working as an internal coach for the channel.

Francesca even posted a throwback photo of her time presenting on the BBC back in 1999. Sharing the snap to Twitter in 2018, she wrote in the caption: "My son found this old footage on the internet and howled with laughter. Mainly at my hairstyle, I think. Well, it was 1999 #tbt #TVpresenting #BBCNews."

My son found this old footage on the internet and howled with laughter. Mainly at my hairstyle I think. Well, it was 1999 #tbt #TVpresenting #BBCNews pic.twitter.com/Xst93kpCeY — Francesca Kasteliz (@TVcoachUK) May 10, 2018

Francesca is a former BBC News reporter

The former journalist now works as a TV presenter coach and has worked for herself at TV Coach Limited for 14 years. She provides performance coaching for on-air talent, helping clients working at broadcasters such as the BBC, CBBC and Channel 4.

"My particular passion is helping women and young people find their voice on-air and in the TV industry," Francesca writes on her website.

Francesca is a TV presenter coach

Does Jon Kay have children?

Jon and his wife share three children together and while the BBC star remains fairly private about his personal life, he has occasionally shared some insight with his Twitter followers.

Posting back in January 2021, he shared a glimpse into his working-from-home set-up. "Filing a radio report while contending with kids shouting, wife on the phone, washing machine whirring, doorbell ringing, postman delivering, dog barking, builders banging, school playground next door," he wrote.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.