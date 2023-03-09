The View: Sunny Hostin sparks reaction with brutal love life comment The View host has been married since 1998

The View returned on Thursday and star of the show, Sunny Hostin, had fans in the audience shocked as she told a candid story from when she was dumped.

The TV star was joined by fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and more to discuss looking up previous partners online, which sparked Sunny to tell the studio and viewers watching at home that she's "usually the one dumped".

Sunny Hostin with her co-stars on The View

Sunny began: "I'm the one that gets dumped. Eric dumped me on New Year's Eve and he said that he wanted to start the New Year off right without me. Happens to many people!" The moment prompted shock from the audience who could be heard audibly gasping at Sunny's anecdote.

The 54-year-old went on to then explain the story of when she "cyber-stalked" an ex online recently. Check out the video below to see what she had to say…

Sunny continued the story, adding: "So he meets this girl, they get married in one spot and then they get on snowboards and I'm like, 'He met the love of his life, this is amazing!' I was into it."

Meanwhile, despite her previous dumping, Sunny went on to find love with her husband Emmanuel Hostin. The pair tied the knot in 1998 and share two children together, a son named Gabriel, 18, and a daughter, Paloma, 15. Sunny's husband works as an orthopaedic surgeon.

Sunny married her husband in 1998

The lawyer and television presenter often opens up about her family life and children while discussing a number of different topics on The View.

She has also previously spoken about balancing motherhood with her incredible career telling Closer: "The only way, honestly, is that I prioritize them, and my marriage.

"I’ve turned down more projects than I’m a part of. Even though I have two books coming out and a development deal with 21st Century, if something doesn’t allow me to go to every basketball game or track meet, it doesn’t happen."

