Whoopi Goldberg's $2.8 million New Jersey mansion is steeped in history

When she's not on The View, Whoopi Goldberg loves to unwind at her stunning $2.8 million mansion in New Jersey, which she purchased over a decade ago. According to Architectural Digest, it was in 2009 that the TV star first moved to her home in the gated community of Llewellyn Park. Originally built in 1927, Whoopi's Colonial-style property is steeped in history.

Equipped with plenty of space, Whoopi's home has eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms to hand – perfect for having guests stay over. Keep reading for all the details on her unbelievable property!

© Instagram Whoopi's kitchen features an elegant cream and beige color scheme

A short journey from New York, plus the ABC Broadcast Center where The View is filmed, Whoopi's New Jersey home has allowed her to have far more privacy. During an interview with New York Magazine, she admitted that she'd felt "a bit besieged" living in the city, and had been advised by her business partner, Tom Leonardis, to have a look at New Jersey.

"I lived in the city and had no way of sitting outside," she said. "Because every time I go sit outside, 50 people would come and hang out." Clearly, after living in her gorgeous home for 14 years, it looks like Whoopi found what she was looking for.

While the 67-year-old likes to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, she occasionally gives fans a glimpse inside her lavish home on Instagram. In particular, followers have marvelled at her kitchen, which boasts a beige and cream color scheme, plus classic granite countertops.

Back in October 2022, the TV star took part in a live stream from the comfort of what appeared to be her home study – and we're loving the decor! Showcasing mosaic-style artwork, and dark mahogany furniture; bouquets of red roses added a pop of colour to the atmospheric room.

© Instagram The presenter gave fans a glimpse of her home office during a live stream on Instagram

Speaking to the New York Times in 2022, Whoopi revealed that her passion for artwork stems from a fortuitous meeting with Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor in 1985. “A lot of what you see here is because of Elizabeth Taylor,” explained the TV star. “I am sort of eclectic. The periods kind of clash all over the house, which is great for me—it feels like you can hang out. It’s formal, and yet it doesn’t give a [expletive]."

