Will The Bay return for season five? Will DS Jenn Townsend be back for another case?

The Bay returned to ITV with its fourth season last week, which sees Marsha Thomason reprise her role as DS Jenn Townsend.

The latest series follows Morecambe's MIU team as they investigate the death of mum Beth Metcalf in a horrific arson attack. While the series is far from over for fans tuning into the drama every Wednesday night, those who have binge-watched all six episodes on ITVX may be wondering if they can expect another season anytime soon. Read on to find out…

Will The Bay return for season five?

ITV has yet to announce whether the drama will return with another season. But we imagine Morecambe's finest will be back for more in the future.

ITV has yet to announce a fifth season

Given talks of cutbacks in the police department throughout the series, some fans might be worried that the drama is hinting towards a conclusion at some point in the future. However, Marsha recently reassured viewers that there was nothing to worry about in a recent interview, telling Digital Spy: "No I don't think it's about that.

"Listen, do you think they're trying to end the show? No. They want these shows to go on as long as possible. That's just more about the state of policing, all the cutbacks all the time. That's what that's about."

What is The Bay season four about?

The latest season sees Jenn and the MIU team investigate the death of mum-of-four, Beth Metcalf, who dies after her home goes up in flames in what appears to be a targeted attack.

The synopsis continues: "Jenn immediately realises this shattered family will need every support available to them.

"Bereft husband Dean finds himself at sea. Numb from shock and completely unprepared for being the sole carer to his four children he struggles at every turn – unable to process what’s happened.

Marsha Thomason and Barry Sloane star as Jenn and Chris

"As Jenn, Manning and the team dig deeper into the case, they discover secrets and lies lurk beneath every surface."

While Jenn might be dealing with a family in distress at work, she also has her own problems to handle at home when Chris's ex-wife turns up at the door.

Sharing her frustrations with her character, Marsha revealed that Jenn was "dropping the ball" at home during a recent appearance on This Morning. See what she said in the video below…

WATCH: The Bay's Marsha Thomason shares her frustrations with character Jenn

Loading the player...

How many episodes are left of The Bay season four?

Following Wednesday (15 March) night's instalment, there will be four episodes remaining. There are six episodes in total, all of which are available to stream on ITVX. Alternatively, you can tune into ITV1 at 9pm on Wednesday night for the next four weeks until the final episode on 12 April.

