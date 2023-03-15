GMB's Ed Balls forced to apologise after swearing live on-air The former politician stunned his co-star Susanna Reid

Good Morning Britain host Ed Balls apologised to viewers on Wednesday morning after swearing while live on-air.

The presenter and his co-host Susanna Reid were discussing soap star Danny Dyer, when Ed recalled his last appearance on a one-off evening edition of the show back in 2018. Watch the moment Ed swore in the video below...

At the time, the EastEnders star used a swear word to describe former prime minister David Cameron, asking why was able to relax in France "with his trotters up" while Britain dealt with the consequences of Brexit.

While chatting about Danny's previous comments, Ed explained: "He used a 'T-word," asking: "Are we allowed to say that this early?"

Susanna quickly replied: "No, it's on the Ofcom list."

Ignoring his co-host, Ed said: "So you can't say [expletive]?"

Ed apologised to viewers after swearing live on-air

Susanna, who was clearly a little stunned, responded: "You know we are on air?"

Richard Arnold, who joined the pair to discuss the day's entertainment news, interjected: "You can say 'trotters' though."

Susanna went on to say: "That's the 'T' word you meant!"

Realising his mistake, Ed apologised to the show's viewers. "I apologise for that," he said. "Apparently I shouldn't have said that, I didn't know! You should have told me, sorry!"

Swiftly moving on the discussion, Susanna introduced the competitions, reassuring viewers they were "going to clean up our act."

Susanna and Ed hosted GMB on Wednesday morning

Viewers were quick to react to the moment, with many seeing the funny side of Ed's slip-up. One person wrote: "I am dead. Ed Balls dropped the T-bomb when he knew what the word was but said it anyway!! Gold!" while another added: "Absolutely love @edballs on #gmb."

A third person tweeted: "Love Ed Balls on #GMB."

The blunder comes just a week after Susanna announced that the show had reached one million followers on their Twitter account.

Revealing the exciting news live on the show, she said: "You're watching Good Morning Britain and you're probably following Good Morning Britain as well because we've just reached one million followers on Twitter!"

