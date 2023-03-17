Everything we know about Bridgerton season three from the release to the cast Season three will focus on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton

Netflix's smash-hit show, Bridgerton, recently shared some very exciting news with fans and it's made us all the more excited for brand new episodes. Now that the third installment in the racy period drama has wrapped filming, the countdown to its arrival on the streaming platform is officially on!

The popular drama series has been filming for the best part of a year now and various snippets of information have been shared along the way. When filming began in 2022, the cast could be seen getting into character in a brilliant behind-the-scenes video – check out the clip below to get a glimpse…

But when can we expect the new episodes to finally arrive? Keep reading to find out everything we know about season three's release date, the plot, and more…

When will Bridgerton season three be released?

An official release date for Bridgerton season three has not yet been revealed but given that filming recently wrapped – we know that the wait will soon be over. It's likely, however, that it'll be in the second half of the year to allow time for post-production. Not only that, the spin-off series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, is set to land in May, and Netflix will no doubt want to put its full weight behind that.

Are you looking forward to season three?

There were also previous reports that the season's filming was interrupted, meaning the release could be delayed. It was reported in the Mail Online that Shonda Rhimes was unhappy with how "dark" the storylines had become.

But, fortunately, Netflix denied these allegations and the release date is still on track. Phew! We'll keep you posted when we know a concrete date.

What will Bridgerton season three be about?

As we know, season three of the racy period drama will focus on Lady Penelope Feathering and Colin Bridgerton. The synopsis reveals: "Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

Season three of Bridgerton recently wrapped

"She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly."

It adds: "Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

Who will star in Bridgerton season three?

Fans will be pleased to learn that all the familiar faces will be back on screen for reprise their roles in the new series. Nicola Coughlan will be back to play Penelope, while Luke Newton will return as Colin. Other familiar stars set to return include Jonathan Bailey, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel and more.

