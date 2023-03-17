The Rookie's Eric Winter almost had a completely different career – details The TV star had other plans before he became interested in acting

Eric Winter is known and loved for his portrayal of Sergeant Tim Bradford in The Rookie. Since joining the popular police show in 2018, the actor has become a firm favorite with fans of the show, and he's also scored major roles in The Ugly Truth, Rosewood and The Good Doctor. After establishing such a successful career, it's hard to imagine Eric in any other industry, but as it turns out, the 46-year-old used to have very different ambitions.

So, what were Eric's original plans? Long before he scored his first major role, he had hopes of becoming a doctor and had even graduated from UCLA with a degree in psychology.

Back in 2013, Eric spoke to Assignment X about his previous role as Dr Dash Gardiner in The Witches of East End, telling the publication: "I haven't had a scene yet as the doctor in action, but I've played doctors in the past and actually was an aspiring doctor growing up, I was a pre-med student, so I've been through a lot of studies and a lot of the sciences behind it, so it's something I gravitate towards."

Eric also revealed that he often jokes with his parents about his former career, and has called them on a number of occasions, teasing that he's become a doctor whenever he plays one on TV.

"Yeah. I've done that too many times, now they don't take me seriously," he said. When I did the movie The Ugly Truth, I was also a doctor in that movie with Katherine Heigl and Gerry Butler. I've had a couple of nice moments where I was a doctor."

